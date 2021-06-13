Analysts Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to Post $2.28 EPS

Brokerages forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.45 and the lowest is $2.04. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. TheStreet raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

NYSE SITE opened at $161.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.77. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a one year low of $100.74 and a one year high of $206.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,738,478 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

