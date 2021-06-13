Analysts Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will announce $4.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the lowest is $4.37 billion. The Charles Schwab posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full-year sales of $18.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.86 billion to $18.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.42 billion to $19.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,401,147 shares of company stock valued at $98,406,001. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

