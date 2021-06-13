Analysts Expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the highest is $1.71. American Express posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 437.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,426,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $164.51. 1,630,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,360. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $167.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.81. The firm has a market cap of $132.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.