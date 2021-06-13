Analysts Expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to Announce $1.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.35. ASGN posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in ASGN by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

ASGN stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.18. ASGN has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $110.52.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

