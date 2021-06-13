Analysts Expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.04. BRP reported earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.57 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of BRP by 7.3% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of BRP by 3.9% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in BRP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BRP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24. BRP has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $96.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 3.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.1074 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

