Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report $145.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $146.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $144.00 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $159.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $582.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $589.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $588.45 million, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $606.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

