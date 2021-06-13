Analysts Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will report $145.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $144.00 million to $146.70 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $159.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full year sales of $582.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $576.10 million to $589.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $588.45 million, with estimates ranging from $570.50 million to $606.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

