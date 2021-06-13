Analysts Expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to announce $8.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $9.29 million. Epizyme posted sales of $2.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $44.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $51.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $104.61 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $122.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at $928,983.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,943,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Epizyme by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 419,919 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a market cap of $869.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.28. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.