Analysts Expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.47). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($2.82) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. fuboTV’s revenue for the quarter was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FUBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of FUBO stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,329,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,658. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.82. fuboTV has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $62.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.