Analysts Expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report sales of $47.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the lowest is $47.80 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $50.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $193.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $196.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $178.35 million, with estimates ranging from $174.20 million to $182.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.55 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBCP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 48.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IBCP opened at $22.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $487.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.36. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

