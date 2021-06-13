Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $968.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will post sales of $968.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $957.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $987.00 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $705.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.42. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBH. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

