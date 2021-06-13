Analysts Expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.77 Million

Brokerages expect Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) to announce $106.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.90 million to $108.40 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $81.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $430.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $430.00 million to $430.79 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $462.85 million, with estimates ranging from $447.20 million to $479.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $110.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 12.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of TGLS opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 32,266 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $561,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,098 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth $139,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

