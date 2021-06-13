Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLAN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $2,100,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $7,259,150. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAN stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.99. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

