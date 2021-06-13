Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Anaplan alerts:

PLAN opened at $53.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.97.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 50.47% and a negative net margin of 34.39%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,113,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,007.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $7,259,150 over the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Anaplan by 1,152.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.