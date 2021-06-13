Anchor Price Tops $0.81 on Major Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $26,821.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.00804819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.73 or 0.08140771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00084254 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

