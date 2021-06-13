Anchor Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $202.03 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00007660 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $202.03 million and $5.08 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009095 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00012168 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,299,468 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

