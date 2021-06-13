Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Andritz has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADRZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, cardboard, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

