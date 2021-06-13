Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.53. Anglo American Platinum has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, chrome, and gold.

