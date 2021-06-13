AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

AU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Sunday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

