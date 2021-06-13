AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.57.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,431,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $597,889,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,389 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,637 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares in the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

