Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cloverfields Capital Group LP

Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,767 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV comprises approximately 0.7% of Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cloverfields Capital Group LP’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 59.2% in the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 46,236 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 54.1% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.40. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $79.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Several research firms recently commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.