Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Down 50.4% in May

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 50.4% from the May 13th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $27.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.72. Anhui Conch Cement has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter. Anhui Conch Cement had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 19.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anhui Conch Cement will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

