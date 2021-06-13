AnimalGo (GOM2) One Day Volume Hits $4.27 Million

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. AnimalGo has a market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00058896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00022147 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00792821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00084838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.69 or 0.08038430 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official message board for AnimalGo is animalgo.net . AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnimalGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AnimalGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnimalGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

