ANON (ANON) Reaches Market Cap of $23,563.33

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last week, ANON has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $23,563.33 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002269 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00056400 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00022491 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars.

