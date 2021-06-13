Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,662,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669,835 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.84% of Antero Resources worth $210,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Antero Resources by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,330,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 655,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,114,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,130,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,426,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,205,646 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 44,350 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

