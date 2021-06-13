Anyswap Hits Market Capitalization of $42.13 Million (ANY)

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. During the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. Anyswap has a total market cap of $42.13 million and $159,568.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00005795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

