APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 92.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,705 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of APA worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of APA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 142,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in APA by 79.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in APA by 217.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 730,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 500,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in APA by 344.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 48,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APA. Susquehanna upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

APA opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.24. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. Equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,473.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

