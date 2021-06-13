Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of APEMY stock opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.24. Aperam has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $2.5681 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Aperam’s previous dividend of $2.52. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

