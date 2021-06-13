apM Coin (APM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.57 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One apM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0237 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00058951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00022311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.92 or 0.00782887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.31 or 0.08017280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00084112 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . apM Coin’s official message board is medium.com/apmcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

Buying and Selling apM Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

