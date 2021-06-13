Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the May 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of AIF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 26,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,176. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.22.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIF. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after purchasing an additional 226,284 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 181,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 122,114 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 537,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.