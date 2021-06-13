Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s Largest Position

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768,683 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 94,194 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.8% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Apple were worth $216,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after buying an additional 5,582,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.14 and a 52 week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.91.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

