Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s 7th Largest Position

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 88,887 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.4% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

Apple stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.75. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

