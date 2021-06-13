Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,713,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,228 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up 10.7% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 1.00% of Aptiv worth $374,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APTV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

APTV stock opened at $156.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.67. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

