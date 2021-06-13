APY.Finance (APY) Trading Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and $1.60 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00056500 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.87 or 0.00164533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.78 or 0.00187488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.49 or 0.01119247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,815.60 or 0.99988571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,127,451 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

