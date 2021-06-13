APYSwap Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $571,097.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000864 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, APYSwap has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00056520 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 51.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00165997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.16 or 0.00185307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $434.97 or 0.01117005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,206.13 or 1.00681540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,882,465 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

Buying and Selling APYSwap

