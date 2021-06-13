Aragon Court (ANJ) Market Cap Hits $56.85 Million

Aragon Court (CURRENCY:ANJ) traded up 506.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Aragon Court has a market capitalization of $56.85 million and approximately $1,785.00 worth of Aragon Court was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aragon Court has traded 505% higher against the US dollar. One Aragon Court coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aragon Court

Aragon Court is a coin. Aragon Court’s total supply is 128,645,461 coins and its circulating supply is 122,645,461 coins. The Reddit community for Aragon Court is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aragon Court’s official website is anj.aragon.org . Aragon Court’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon Court handles subjective disputes that require the judgment of human jurors. These jurors stake a token called ANJ which allows them to be drafted into juries and earn fees for successfully adjudicating disputes. “

Aragon Court Coin Trading

