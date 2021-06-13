Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) to announce $1.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $3.63 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $2.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $7.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aravive in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aravive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ ARAV opened at $5.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $108.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $14.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Aravive in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 31.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, HER negative breast cancer, uterine, pancreatic cancer, urothelial, and non-small-cell lung cancers.

