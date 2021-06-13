Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Tops $12.34 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $12.34 million and $6.05 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00022251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.68 or 0.00799724 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.46 or 0.08022157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00084076 BTC.

About Arcblock

Arcblock is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

