Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828,017 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.56% of Archrock worth $227,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AROC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1,325.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 152,410 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new position in Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archrock stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -473.26 and a beta of 2.16. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Archrock’s payout ratio is presently 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $88,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,392,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,530,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 248,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,844 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

