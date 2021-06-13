ArdCoin Price Reaches $0.0744 (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a market cap of $20.67 million and approximately $55,514.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00794330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.68 or 0.08127348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00085113 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

