Ares Capital Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 96,431 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,581% compared to the average daily volume of 2,060 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 792.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 73,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 95.89% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 91.95%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

