Argent Trust Co Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

