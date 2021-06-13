Argent Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1,556.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,598,000 after acquiring an additional 253,378 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,699,755.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,970 shares of company stock worth $8,912,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $167.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.10.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

