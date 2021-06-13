Argon Market Capitalization Achieves $4.17 Million (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Argon has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $179,843.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0624 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded 31.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00056128 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00169875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00194782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.23 or 0.01090963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,032.25 or 0.99967195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 77,850,001 coins and its circulating supply is 66,844,630 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

