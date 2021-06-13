Arion Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 13th. Arion has a market cap of $36,468.94 and $92.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Arion has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00173919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.70 or 0.01114374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,872.38 or 0.99804019 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,101,366 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

