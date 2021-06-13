ARMOR Market Cap Reaches $30.61 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $30.61 million and $1.19 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000888 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00056724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00167851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00187849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.88 or 0.01140498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,930.83 or 1.00253107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,770,234 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

