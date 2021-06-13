Arweave (AR) Price Tops $13.82 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 13th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $461.49 million and $15.74 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.82 or 0.00038408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00039989 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000205 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

