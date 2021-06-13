Aryacoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $34,114.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $34,114.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aryacoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007585 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA . The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aryacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aryacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.