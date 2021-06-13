Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 223.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.26% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on ABG shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

NYSE:ABG opened at $177.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.