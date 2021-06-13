Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in May

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20. Ascendant Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.55.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

