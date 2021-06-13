Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Down 55.5% in May

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decline of 55.5% from the May 13th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20. Ascendant Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.55.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
See Also: What are gap-up stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendant Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendant Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.